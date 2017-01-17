The mission team to the Guanaco regio...

The mission team to the Guanaco region of Honduras gathers for a group photo.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: LaGrange Daily News

Jesus once said that you would recognize a tree by its fruits, and the fruits of more than 20 years of labor by local churches is becoming strikingly visible in Gualaco, Honduras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LaGrange Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 10 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 9 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
News Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Man charged in girl's rape (May '13) Jun '16 Bubba 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC