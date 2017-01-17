Testimony continues in murder trial of Luna brothers
Assistant district attorney Gus Garza questions a witness during the murder trial of former Border Patrol agent Joel Luna, Wednesday, January 18, 2017, in the 107th state District tCourtroom in Brownsville, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan 10
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan 9
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
|Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Man charged in girl's rape (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Bubba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC