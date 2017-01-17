Testimony continues in murder trial o...

Testimony continues in murder trial of Luna brothers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley Morning Star

Assistant district attorney Gus Garza questions a witness during the murder trial of former Border Patrol agent Joel Luna, Wednesday, January 18, 2017, in the 107th state District tCourtroom in Brownsville, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 10 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 9 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
News Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Man charged in girl's rape (May '13) Jun '16 Bubba 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC