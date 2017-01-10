Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen meets with leaders of Honduras, Nicaragua
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with the president of Nicaragua and held talks with Honduran Cardinal A'scar AndrA©s RodrA guez Maradiaga in the countries that still maintain diplomatic relations with Taipei. Tsai, who is on a tour of Central America, had already met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston.
