Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen meets with leaders of Honduras, Nicaragua

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with the president of Nicaragua and held talks with Honduran Cardinal A'scar AndrA©s RodrA guez Maradiaga in the countries that still maintain diplomatic relations with Taipei. Tsai, who is on a tour of Central America, had already met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston.

Chicago, IL

