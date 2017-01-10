Storm in Honduras leaves 4 people dead, 15 missing
Four people have died and 15 others went missing amid a heavy storm that has battered Honduras since Saturday, officials said Monday. The country's disaster management agency said that a 49-year-old fisherman drowned early Sunday off the coast of the northern port of Omoa, after his boat capsized.
