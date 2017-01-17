OPC, CHEC ink deal for Puerto Cortes ...

OPC, CHEC ink deal for Puerto Cortes expansion

Yu Wu , CHEC America Marketing Director and Mariano Turnes, OPC Chief Executive Officer, seal the contract to expand Puerto Cortes. Photo ICTSI Operadura Portuaria Centroamericana SA de CV has signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company for the first phase of the expansion of the Specialized Container and Cargo Terminal in Puerto Cortes, Honduras.

