OPC, CHEC ink deal for Puerto Cortes expansion
Yu Wu , CHEC America Marketing Director and Mariano Turnes, OPC Chief Executive Officer, seal the contract to expand Puerto Cortes. Photo ICTSI Operadura Portuaria Centroamericana SA de CV has signed a contract with China Harbour Engineering Company for the first phase of the expansion of the Specialized Container and Cargo Terminal in Puerto Cortes, Honduras.
