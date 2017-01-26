Men accused in killing, decapitation of suspected snitch forged a

Eduardo Luna, 27, looks down as his brother, Fernando Luna, 37, arrives to testify for the prosecution, in his capital murder trial, in Brownsville, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Also on trial is his brother U.S. Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna, 32. The three were charged in the murder of Honduran immigrant Jose Francisco Rodriguez Palacios Paz, 33. The Honduran was found decapitated off South Padre Island in March of 2015.

