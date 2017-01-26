Men accused in killing, decapitation ...

Men accused in killing, decapitation of suspected snitch forged a

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Eduardo Luna, 27, looks down as his brother, Fernando Luna, 37, arrives to testify for the prosecution, in his capital murder trial, in Brownsville, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Also on trial is his brother U.S. Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna, 32. The three were charged in the murder of Honduran immigrant Jose Francisco Rodriguez Palacios Paz, 33. The Honduran was found decapitated off South Padre Island in March of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 10 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 9 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
News Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Man charged in girl's rape (May '13) Jun '16 Bubba 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC