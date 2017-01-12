Honduras sets IPTs of mid-to-high 6% ...

Honduras sets IPTs of mid-to-high 6% on 2027 US dollar bond

The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, announced initial price thoughts on Thursday of mid-to-high 6% on a 2027 US dollar bond, according to a lead on the deal. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are acting as leads on the deal, which is expected to price later on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

