Honduras sets IPTs of mid-to-high 6% on 2027 US dollar bond
The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, announced initial price thoughts on Thursday of mid-to-high 6% on a 2027 US dollar bond, according to a lead on the deal. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are acting as leads on the deal, which is expected to price later on Thursday.
