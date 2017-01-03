Honduras native Ana Maria Munoz Solis wins scholarship for UNO
University of New Orleans senior engineering student Ana Maria Munoz Solis, who graduates in May, was recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship by Tau Beta Pi, the only national engineering honor society that represents all fields of the engineering profession. The New Year holds promise for many people, including University of New Orleans senior engineering student Ana Maria Munoz Solis.
