Honduran TV journalist murdered

Honduran authorities should thoroughly investigate the killing of Honduran television reporter Igor AbisaA Padilla ChA vez and bring all those responsible to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Four unidentified assailants shot and killed Padilla on January 17 in the Suyapaya neighborhood of the northwestern city of San Pedro Sula, according to news reports .

