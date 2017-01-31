Former federal agent not guilty of ca...

Former federal agent not guilty of capital murder, murder

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Former Border Patrol agent Joel Luna is found not guilty of capital murder and murder this morning in the death of a Honduran immigrant, but the jury did find him guilty on two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Luna's brother Eduardo was found guilty on all counts four counts in the death of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 10 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 9 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
News Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Man charged in girl's rape (May '13) Jun '16 Bubba 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC