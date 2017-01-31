Former federal agent not guilty of capital murder, murder
Former Border Patrol agent Joel Luna is found not guilty of capital murder and murder this morning in the death of a Honduran immigrant, but the jury did find him guilty on two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Luna's brother Eduardo was found guilty on all counts four counts in the death of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz.
