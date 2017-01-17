Dinant snack manufacturer generates electricity from African Palm fruit

Dinant, which produces snacks, cooking oils, processed foods, fruits and vegetables, for Central America, the Dominican Republic and other global exports, has built a biogas plant using waste from the African Palm fruit. Its brands include Yummies and Xixi snacks, Mazola cooking oils, A ssima soups and sauces, Schilo's hot sauces, A ltima fresh fruit and vegetables, and Zixx and Suavissimo home care products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bakery & Snacks.