Dinant snack manufacturer generates electricity from African Palm fruit
Dinant, which produces snacks, cooking oils, processed foods, fruits and vegetables, for Central America, the Dominican Republic and other global exports, has built a biogas plant using waste from the African Palm fruit. Its brands include Yummies and Xixi snacks, Mazola cooking oils, A ssima soups and sauces, Schilo's hot sauces, A ltima fresh fruit and vegetables, and Zixx and Suavissimo home care products.
