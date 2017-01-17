Coming Soon: General To Release Punch...

Coming Soon: General To Release Punch Gran Puro Nicaragua

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Cigar Aficionado

Fans of Punch cigars are going to have a new version next month-the Punch Gran Puro Nicaragua. The cigars are made in Honduras at the STG DanlA factory , and are loaded with Nicaraguan tobacco.

