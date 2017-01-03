Cocaine seizures are at a 10-year hig...

Cocaine seizures are at a 10-year high in a Latin American trafficking hub

Guatemalan authorities intercepted 27,397.3 pounds of cocaine last year, Aldo Chapas said, according to La Hora. The majority of the amount was seized at the port of San JosA©, on the country's Pacific coast, and at the port of Santo TomA s, on the country's Caribbean coast.

Chicago, IL

