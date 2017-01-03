China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet T...

China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and First Vice President of Honduras Ricardo Alvarez, wave during a welcome ceremony after Tsai's arrival at Soto Cano Air Base outside Comayagua, Honduras, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The T... BEIJING - China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between U.S. officials and Taiwan's government following a meeting Sunday between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and the self-governing island's President Tsai Ing-wen.

Chicago, IL

