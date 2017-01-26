Cayman Airways to start nonstop flights to Roatan in March
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands -- Cayman Airways Limited will begin twice-weekly Boeing 737 nonstop flights between Grand Cayman and Roatan beginning March 16, 2017. Cayman Airways currently operates year-round flights from Grand Cayman to La Ceiba, Honduras twice-weekly, and the airline's chairman of the board of directors, Phillip Rankin, said the expansion into Roatan with twice-weekly service will build on the already-established synergies with the Honduras market.
