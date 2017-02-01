Border agent found not guilty in murd...

Border agent found not guilty in murder of immigrant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Joel Luna, left, and his attorney Carlos A. Garcia converse as a jury panel is seated for questioning and selection, Tuesday, January 17, 2017, in the 107th state District Court in Brownsville, Texas. Luna, a former Border Patrol agent stands accused with his brother in the 2015 murder of a Honduran native whose headless body was found in the Laguna Madre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 10 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 9 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
News Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Man charged in girl's rape (May '13) Jun '16 Bubba 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC