Widow of murdered ex-Rangers star still not ready to tell young daughter of tragedy

Tuesday Dec 13

Camilla was just four months old when her dad Arnold Peralta was shot dead in his native Honduras just over a year ago. Wife Vanessa Oliva admits she is not ready to tell the toddler the truth because her own wounds have yet to heal.

Chicago, IL

