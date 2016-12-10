Vatican Repeats Decree It Made in 200...

Vatican Repeats Decree It Made in 2005: Gay Men Should Not Be Priests

Former senior Vatican priest Krzysztof Charamsa, who was defrocked by the Catholic Church after coming out of the closet in 2015. In its first official pronouncement on the topic since 2005, the Vatican reiterates its declaration that gay men should not be priests, the Washington Post reports : People who have "deep-seated homosexual tendencies" or who "support the so-called 'gay culture'" cannot be priests in the Catholic church, the Vatican said in a new document on the priesthood.

