Topasna family shares memories of Guam during war

Thursday Dec 8

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese invasion of Guam, and following a special war survivors mass held at the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna, one family shared their memories of the war. Both Ray and Lydia Topasna were children during World War II, some of their only memories are from the final march to Mannengon, moments before the American's arrived to liberate Guam from the Japanese.

Chicago, IL

