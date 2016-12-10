They wondered: 'Wouldn't it be nice to have a baby?'
THE PARENTS: Karla Thut, 41, and Daniel Thut, 44, of University City THE KIDS: Emilia Hernandez, 14; Dahlia Hernandez, 9; Eli Timothy, born May 21, 2016 DANIEL'S THOUGHT AFTER THE BIRTH OF THEIR THIRD: "We were exhausted physically, and tired emotionally, but the center of the world was right there." Her Costa Rican-born, hardworking and plain-talking grandma, who delivered each of her 12 children alone, at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec 5
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
|Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Man charged in girl's rape (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Bubba
|2
|Leader of Honduras' gay community abducted, mur... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boris
|2
|Hillary vs Bernie - Focus on Foreign Affairs (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|uther pendragon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC