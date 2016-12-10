Stream Midnight Mass from home wherev...

Stream Midnight Mass from home wherever you are

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KUAM News

KUAM will be carrying Midnight Mass live from the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica beginning at 11:30pm on Saturday, December 24 on KUAM-TV8 on Guam cable systems and online via YouTube .

Chicago, IL

