Reputed cartel rep called The Wizard is in Miami for drug-trafficking case

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Miami Herald

Handcuffed at the wrists and chained by the ankles, an Argentine man known as The Wizard appeared in Miami federal court in preparation for pleading guilty in a drug-trafficking case initially filed in New Jersey. Franco Daniel Lombardi, accused of representing the Sinaloa cartel in Honduras, is the defendant also linked to a second drug-trafficking case filed in Miami.

