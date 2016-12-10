Reputed cartel rep called The Wizard is in Miami for drug-trafficking case
Handcuffed at the wrists and chained by the ankles, an Argentine man known as The Wizard appeared in Miami federal court in preparation for pleading guilty in a drug-trafficking case initially filed in New Jersey. Franco Daniel Lombardi, accused of representing the Sinaloa cartel in Honduras, is the defendant also linked to a second drug-trafficking case filed in Miami.
