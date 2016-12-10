Holy batcave! Personal sighting leads...

Holy batcave! Personal sighting leads UT's Dinets to new data on spectral bat

Spectral bats, also called false vampire bats for their imposing size--with a wingspan of over three feet--are the largest bats in the Americas and typically roost in trees in lowland forests. Vladimir Dinets, research assistant professor of psychology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has discovered evidence that the species also can live in caves and is more adaptable than previously thought, thanks to personal observation and information gleaned from social media accounts of tourists.

