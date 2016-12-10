Guam Territorial Band invites you to Christmas at the Cathedral
Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? The Guam Territorial Band is inviting the public to Christmas at the Cathedral on Wednesday at the Dulce Nombre De Maria Cathedral-Basilica.
