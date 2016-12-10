Choice Aire starts nonstop flights fr...

Choice Aire starts nonstop flights from New Orleans to Honduras

Wednesday Dec 21

Choice Aire, operated by XTRA Airways, started new service from New Orleans to San Pedro Sula, Honduras Dec. 17, 2016. Choice Aire has started nonstop flights from New Orleans to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

