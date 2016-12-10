Central American migrants await asylum in southern Mexico

In this Dec. 7, 2016 photo, Wendy Jimenez, 24, plays with her 2-year-old daughter Valeria, in the bare room the Honduran family is renting with the help of the United Nations refugee agency, as they wait for their request for assylum to be processed, in Tenosique, Tabasco state, Mexico. Jimenez said her uncle and brother were both murdered before she and her partner Angel Castellon fled their home in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.