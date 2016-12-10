Celebrating a United Nations of riders on Route 47 bus41 minutes ago
Michael Matza, an Inquirer staff writer since 1986, spent six years in Jerusalem as the paper's Middle East bureau chief. He wrote extensively about the Arab-Israeli conflict and run-up to the Iraq War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec 5
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov 30
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
|Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Man charged in girl's rape (May '13)
|Jun '16
|Bubba
|2
|Leader of Honduras' gay community abducted, mur... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Boris
|2
|Hillary vs Bernie - Focus on Foreign Affairs (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|uther pendragon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC