Amid church controversy, thousands honor Guam's patron saint The Catholic Church on the island is reeling from sex abuse allegations and lawsuits. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hrlzqx Members of the Knights of Columbus escort ushers as they depart the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, pulling a karosa with the Santa Marian Kamalen, or Our Lady of Camarin, statue through the streets of HagA tA a on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.