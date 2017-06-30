UCD nutrition proposal has 'transformative potential' for Haiti
Haiti could dramatically and efficiently improve the health of its women and children by fortifying the country's wheat flour, a UC Davis team recommended in a report to an international review commission that is prioritizing needs and solutions for the tiny Caribbean nation. By adding iron and folic acid to 95 percent of the wheat flour during the milling process, Haiti could each year prevent 140 infant deaths caused by neural-tube defects and more than 250,000 cases of anemia among women and children, the UC Davis researchers projected.
