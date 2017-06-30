Haiti could stem cholera epidemic by ...

Haiti could stem cholera epidemic by end 2018: health officials

Haiti could stem its seven-year-long cholera epidemic by the end of 2018 as the number of reported cases has dropped sharply, government and United Nations officials said. The health ministry said Haiti has had about 7,400 suspected new cholera cases since the start of the year, compared with almost 20,200 at the same point last year.

Chicago, IL

