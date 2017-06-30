'Free up di beaches' - Grenadians surprised countries like Jamaica allow privatisation

The beach in Grenada's famous town of Grand Anse is free to locals to mix with tourists, and Fyah was shocked to learn that in other parts of the Caribbean, like Jamaica, government allows for the privatisation of beaches. Fyah, who would only give his first name as Zimi, said "not so" in the 'Spice Isle', where CARICOM leaders are meeting to reduce some of the wrinkles in the 44-year-old regional integration movement.

