'Free up di beaches' - Grenadians surprised countries like Jamaica allow privatisation
The beach in Grenada's famous town of Grand Anse is free to locals to mix with tourists, and Fyah was shocked to learn that in other parts of the Caribbean, like Jamaica, government allows for the privatisation of beaches. Fyah, who would only give his first name as Zimi, said "not so" in the 'Spice Isle', where CARICOM leaders are meeting to reduce some of the wrinkles in the 44-year-old regional integration movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC