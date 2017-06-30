Four killed in Haiti bus crash

Four killed in Haiti bus crash

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: The Gleaner

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, CMC - Four people were killed after a minibus collided with a vehicle that had broken down on a highway linking GonaA ves and Saint-Marc, west of the capital, the Directorate of Civil Protection has confirmed.

