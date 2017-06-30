Commentary: Antihaitianismo: Systemic xenophobia and racism in the Dominican Republic
By Sharri K Hall Research Associate at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs Despite their shared heritage, Haiti and the Dominican Republic have existed in a quasi cold war for centuries largely due to the rampant systemic racism that plagues the Dominican government and is cultivated by many Dominican citizens. Antihaitianismo is the present manifestation of racial prejudice, selective interpretation of history, and nationalistic Dominican false consciousness.
