Want to Save Trees? Print More, HP Says

Friday Jun 16

HP, trying to jumpstart its once-mighty consumer printing business, is investing in sustainable forests and making ink cartridges out of recycled plastic from Haiti. You know those email signatures that say, "Please consider the environment before printing this email?" They're actually not the best way to save the environment, at least according to printer giant HP.

Chicago, IL

