Want to Save Trees? Print More, HP Claims.
You know those email signatures that say, "Please consider the environment before printing this email?" They're actually not the best way to save the environment, at least according to printer giant HP. On an exceptionally warm afternoon at HP's laboratory in Palo Alto, Calif., this week, Enrique Lores, president of the company's printing business, offered some musings on the correlation between printing and the planet's health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC