U.N. Security Council visits Haiti

U.N. Security Council visits Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In the hours after Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, then-President Rene Preval began to grasp the magnitude of the disaster. Guy Philippe, an elected Haitian senator and former police commander who eluded capture in Haiti for more than a decade, was sentenced to nine years in prison in Miami federal court on June 21, 2017 for accepting bribes to protect cocaine smugglers who used the island to ship drugs to the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr '17 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,600 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC