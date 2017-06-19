Rothesay man's final charity shipment heads to Haiti
For over a decade, David Miles-Hanschell has co-ordinated an international charity drive to supply children in countries across the world with invaluable educational resources - from his home in Rothesay. Retired schoolteacher David, was the founder and executive director of the Surplus Educational Supplies Foundation , which until last year collected textbooks and other resources from schools that no longer wanted or needed them, and sent them across the world in shipping containers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buteman Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC