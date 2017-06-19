Rothesay man's final charity shipment...

Rothesay man's final charity shipment heads to Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Buteman Today

For over a decade, David Miles-Hanschell has co-ordinated an international charity drive to supply children in countries across the world with invaluable educational resources - from his home in Rothesay. Retired schoolteacher David, was the founder and executive director of the Surplus Educational Supplies Foundation , which until last year collected textbooks and other resources from schools that no longer wanted or needed them, and sent them across the world in shipping containers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buteman Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr '17 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC