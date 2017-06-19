Rothesay man's final charity shipment heads to Haiti

For over a decade, David Miles-Hanschell has co-ordinated an international charity drive to supply children in countries across the world with invaluable educational resources - from his home in Rothesay. Retired schoolteacher David, was the founder and executive director of the Surplus Educational Supplies Foundation , which until last year collected textbooks and other resources from schools that no longer wanted or needed them, and sent them across the world in shipping containers.

