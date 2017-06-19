More than 300,000 children not in sch...

More than 300,000 children not in school in Haiti - study

Wednesday Read more: The Gleaner

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti : A study by the United Nations Children Fund has found that more than 300,000 children are not attending school in Haiti. The 2011-15 study is the focus of a two-day workshop that ends here Wednesday with National Education Minister, Pierre JosuA© AgA©nor Cadet, indicating that the study is essential for a better understanding of the problems affecting the education system in the French-speaking Caribbean Community country.

Chicago, IL

