Inside one photographer's powerful ca...

Inside one photographer's powerful catalogue of the human condition

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events This installment of In Sight's series, " PHOTOGRAPHERS edit PHOTOGRAPHERS ," pairs Francesco Zizola and Pep Bonet from the international photo agency NOOR. Italian photographer Zizola has selected images from Spanish photographer Bonet's extensive archive of projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr '17 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC