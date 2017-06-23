Inside one photographer's powerful catalogue of the human condition
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events This installment of In Sight's series, " PHOTOGRAPHERS edit PHOTOGRAPHERS ," pairs Francesco Zizola and Pep Bonet from the international photo agency NOOR. Italian photographer Zizola has selected images from Spanish photographer Bonet's extensive archive of projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC