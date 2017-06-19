IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Haiti
An IMF delegation, headed Chris Walker, its mission chief for the French-speaking Caribbean Community country, said that following "productive discussions" the staff-level agreement was reached covering the period of June-December, 2017. "Haiti completed a successful cycle of elections in early 2017, with the installation of a new government and a new Parliament.
