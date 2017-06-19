IMF reaches staff-level agreement wit...

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: The Gleaner

An IMF delegation, headed Chris Walker, its mission chief for the French-speaking Caribbean Community country, said that following "productive discussions" the staff-level agreement was reached covering the period of June-December, 2017. "Haiti completed a successful cycle of elections in early 2017, with the installation of a new government and a new Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr '17 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC