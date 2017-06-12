IMF reaches agreement with Haiti on s...

IMF reaches agreement with Haiti on staff-monitored program

PRINCE, Haiti -- An International Monetary Fund staff team led by Chris Walker, IMF mission chief for Haiti, visited Port-au-Prince from June 5-9, to carry out discussions with the Haitian authorities on a staff-monitored program . Walker issued the following statement at the end of the visit: "Following productive discussions, the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with the authorities on an SMP covering the period of June-December, 2017.

