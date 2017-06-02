Haitian Group RAM Tours U.S.
Celebrated Haitian group RAM continue on their U.S. Tour, which comes to SOB's, 204 Varick St., New York City, Friday, June 16. Showtime: 11:00 pm. Tickets: $25.
