Haiti wants to increase trade with Cuba

Haiti says it wants to strengthen its trade links with Cuba and has officially accepted an invitation to participate in the 35th International Fair of Havana to be held in Havana later this year. Commerce and Industry Minister Pierre Marie Du Meny said the October 30 to November 3 fair will provide Haitian companies with an opportunity of exposing their services as had been the case last year when several Haitian companies including Cannex, Caribbean Food, Carribex, Huileries Haitienne, Pasta Haiti, Sun Food, Tropic, Farmatrix participated in the event.

