From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti puts used soap to good...

Magoina and Daniella work producing soap at the Anacaona company in Port-au-Prince on June 6, 2017. AFP / HECTOR RETAMAL Port-au-Prince: A Haitian program to recycle used soap bars from luxury hotels has proven a win-win-win proposition, reducing waste, helping fight water-borne disease and giving employees like Magoiana Fremond the chance to send her kids to school and let them "eat every day."

