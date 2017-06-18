From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti pu...

From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti puts used soap to good...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Peninsula

Magoina and Daniella work producing soap at the Anacaona company in Port-au-Prince on June 6, 2017. AFP / HECTOR RETAMAL Port-au-Prince: A Haitian program to recycle used soap bars from luxury hotels has proven a win-win-win proposition, reducing waste, helping fight water-borne disease and giving employees like Magoiana Fremond the chance to send her kids to school and let them "eat every day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr '17 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC