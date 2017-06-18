From luxury hotels to slums, Haiti puts used soap to good...
Magoina and Daniella work producing soap at the Anacaona company in Port-au-Prince on June 6, 2017. AFP / HECTOR RETAMAL Port-au-Prince: A Haitian program to recycle used soap bars from luxury hotels has proven a win-win-win proposition, reducing waste, helping fight water-borne disease and giving employees like Magoiana Fremond the chance to send her kids to school and let them "eat every day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College clan (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Go for it
|2
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar '17
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC