Former Haiti rebel gets 9 years in pr...

Former Haiti rebel gets 9 years in prison in US drug case

5 hrs ago

A former Haitian rebel leader and recently elected member of the Senate in the Caribbean country was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison Wednesday after accepting a plea deal that spared him a life sentence for drug trafficking. Guy Philippe declined to speak as he was sentenced to nine years by U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga for money laundering and ordered to forfeit $1.5 million.

Chicago, IL

