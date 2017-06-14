Five more artists announced for 2017 ...

Five more artists announced for 2017 American Folk Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangor Daily News

American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront organizers announced on Wednesday five more artists for the 2017 edition of the festival, set for Aug. 25-27. They are: Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald: Celtic artists, who blend Gaelic song with the traditional sound of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia fiddle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College clan (Mar '13) Apr '17 Go for it 2
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar '17 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... (Oct '16) Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC