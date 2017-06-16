Director seeks to replicate success of school throughout Haiti

Dr. Theony Deshommes is working for three weeks as an observer at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, gaining valuable experience before he returns home to Haiti and its daunting medical challenges. That he is a doctor instead of a taxi driver, Deshommes said, is due to improbable good fortune - receiving a free education at the Louverture Cleary School, a private Catholic institution near the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.