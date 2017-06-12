Commentary: If it is Corpus Christi (Fete Dieu), it is also the Book...

By Jean Herv Charles For the past 23 years, Le Nouvelliste , the oldest Haitian newspaper, combined with Unibank has launched usually in June, on Corpus Christi Thursday a book fair that has become one of the major cultural event not only of Haiti but of the entire Caribbean region. This year some 145 authors will be presenting 2,369 book titles, while the honorees are Odette Fombrun, a 100-year-old civic legend, along with Makenzy Orcel a much younger author but already an internationally well known writer who will serve as the lead presenters.

