Books of The Times: Edwidge Danticat ...

Books of The Times: Edwidge Danticat Wrestles With Death, in Life and in Art

16 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Death and grief haunt Edwidge Danticat's fiction and nonfiction - ghosts from her own family's losses, and the sufferings of Haiti over the decades from poverty, murderous paramilitary thugs and a devastating 2010 earthquake that left an estimated 220,000 to 316,000 dead. In her deeply affecting memoir " Brother, I'm Dying ," Danticat wrote about the deaths of her father and her uncle, and how the Haitian diaspora both fractured and rallied her family.

Chicago, IL

