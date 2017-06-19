After canceling with TPS families, Haitian president tells recipients to a Calm downa

Haitian President Jovenel Moise, greets a group of Haitians living in South Florida who welcomed him and his wife Martine Marie Etienne Joseph as he makes his first visit to Miami as president during a community meeting at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Friday June 16, 2017. When Evica learned she and 24 others had scored a meeting with Haiti President Jovenel MoA se, the Haitian migrant who scrapes a living sorting through used clothing, rummaged through her closet and pulled out her Sunday best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.